Evri warehouse to double depot space at Gatwick Airport

Parcel delivery company Evri (formerly Hermes UK) is to open an 81,000ft2 distribution depot near London Gatwick Airport at Manor Royal, Crawley, in the UK. The site will be operational later in 2022.

According to the company, the warehouse will double the size of the existing depot and will be able to handle approximately 200,000 parcels each day, with the ability to operate 24/7 if required. It forms part of the ongoing investment program by Evri to expand its capacity to meet the demand created by people shopping at home during the pandemic and the continuing growth in the sector.

To support Evri’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments, the depot will feature EV charging as Evri now has a 30% electric vehicle ParcelShop fleet, LED lighting on sensors, rainwater harvesting, low carbon heating and solar panels.

Steve Appleton, the depot’s general manager at Evri, said, “We are all very excited here in Gatwick to be moving into our new home. It shows the faith the business has in Team Gatwick to deliver world-class service from this world-class facility. We are all very grateful for this opportunity and would just like to say a big thank you to everyone who has helped make this happen.”

Egor Shestakov at the property developer firm Sixpenny Group said, “It has been fantastic to work with Evri on this project and we were privileged to assist their expansion and continued growth in the UK. Covid-19 created many obstacles during the development, but we were committed to our partners and made sure we did everything we could to secure their new site. Along with our development partners Arcus-PCD, the team has produced a best-in-class warehouse in the heart of Manor Royal. We are always striving to improve on our developments and this project is a great example of this.”