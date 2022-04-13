Birmingham Airport publishes roadmap to net zero carbon by 2033

Birmingham Airport in the UK has published its roadmap to become net zero carbon by 2033. Over the next four years, the airport will make a multi-million pound commitment to reduce emissions that the airport controls (Scope 1 and 2) by 60% by investing in on-site renewable energy generation, energy-efficient lighting and energy management technology.

Birmingham airport will also source up to 40% of electricity used at the airport through solar power and will switch the whole airport site to 100% green tariff electricity from April 2022, and will extend the number of electric vehicle charging points to 25 to prepare for the growing number of low-carbon vehicles accessing the airport.

The airport will also renew the heating and cooling infrastructure, including upgrades to the building fabric and a gradual transition to low carbon. Additionally, investments in new emerging technologies will be made to generate low-carbon energy beyond 2030. Finally, the airport will engage with a range of stakeholders including customers, employees, tenants and political stakeholders to collaborate and bring lower-carbon technologies, aircraft and operations to Birmingham Airport.

Alongside the launch of its net zero carbon plan, the airport has also published its Sustainability Update for the year 2020/21, which describes progress made in the first year of implementing its 2020-2025 Sustainability Strategy. This outlines the aims and objectives for climate change, local air quality, waste, the circular economy, water, biodiversity, noise, community investment and employment.

Nick Barton, chief executive at Birmingham Airport, said, “Our investment to become net zero will escalate immediately with a multi-million-pound outlay up to 2025, focusing on renewables and energy efficiencies. The second phase of investment will be developed to complete our net zero transition by 2033, with a focus on emerging technologies to create a low-carbon environment.

“As we now see signs of recovery for the aviation industry from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, I feel confident that we will meet net zero by 2033 and deliver on our sustainability strategy commitments in the coming years. Being a responsible neighbor is a key business imperative for Birmingham Airport so I hope these publications will inform our stakeholders on how we will continue to create jobs and serve our region’s flying needs while mitigating our impact on the environment and surrounding communities.”