Ground broken on Pittsburgh Airport’s US$1.4bn Terminal Modernization Program

Work is officially underway on Pittsburgh International Airport’s new 700,000ft2 terminal facility.

Built with a focus on public health and technology, the new facility will incorporate clean air technology, more space for social distancing and 90,000ft2 of outdoor terrace space – both pre- and post-security – to ensure access to fresh air.

The new terminal will be among the most sustainable in the industry as officials are building to LEED-certified silver or beyond. It will be powered by the airport’s microgrid, which is fueled by 10,000 solar panels and five natural gas generators. During construction, a minimum of 75% of waste generated will be recycled or reused, including concrete from existing airfield ramps that will be reused for new roads. Additional plans include rainwater harvesting and other water conservation efforts.

To celebrate the occasion, more than 300 guests gathered near the construction site of the new terminal and multi-modal transportation complex that together make up the airport’s US$1.4bn Terminal Modernization Program.

Rich Fitzgerald, executive at Allegheny County, said, “The new terminal program is a critical infrastructure project for the region and will deliver long-term economic benefits including jobs for more than 5,500 local construction and skilled trades workers. This is further proof of how our region continues to grow and develop when anchored by a thriving airport that opens the door to the world.”

The project is expected to generate approximately US$2.5bn in total economic impact as well as 14,500 total direct and indirect jobs. The project will require more than 12,000 tons of steel, 94,000 tons of concrete and more than 354,000ft2 of wood materials, much of which the airport hopes to source locally.

Christina Cassotis, CEO of the Allegheny County Airport Authority, which operates Pittsburgh International Airport and Allegheny County Airport, said, “As we break ground with the concrete that has been here for decades, we break ground on more than a building; we break ground on the future of travel. Today, we are advancing a new standard for infrastructure projects that benefit our people and our communities first.

‘’The new Pittsburgh International Airport will be built for and by the people of this region. This new terminal represents the region’s DNA, and it will mirror Pittsburgh and our many rich cultures,” she said.

The new terminal will consolidate operations, including ticketing, security checkpoints and baggage claim, dramatically improving the passenger experience. Specifically, its single terminal design reduces passenger travel time by 50% to get from the curb to airside. The multi-modal complex includes a new 3,300-space parking garage, rental car facilities and entrance roadways, all designed to improve the passenger experience.

Key design features, developed by architectural and engineering firms Gensler and HDR in association with luis vidal + architects, are centered on elements of nature and sustainability, leading-edge technology and innovation in the community. The new facilities are scheduled to open in early 2025.