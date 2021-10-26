Melbourne Orlando Airport issues tender for wall art as part of its renovation plans

Melbourne Orlando International Airport (MLB) in Florida is now accepting proposals for wall-based art for two large areas currently being built as part of its terminal renovation and expansion project.

The Call for Wall Art is intended to generate creative, entertaining and locally inspired wall-based design ideas from professional artists that will be narrowed down by a shortlist committee, and then selected and commissioned by the airport.

This is also the inaugural program of the airport’s new ‘Arts at MLB’ initiative aimed at highlighting the region’s impactful arts community to passengers through displays, entertainment and educational opportunities in the terminal.

Greg Donovan, executive director at Melbourne Orlando, said, “The terminal renovation and expansion project has inspired team MLB to develop our new Arts at MLB program where we plan to showcase the incredible culture and charisma of Melbourne and the Space Coast. This call for art is just the start of the new program and we look forward to seeing the ideas and vision artists have that will incorporate our community’s coastal casual environment in the new terminal for all passengers and visitors to enjoy.”

The Call for Wall Art is open to all professional, practicing artists wishing to participate in the tourism and travel growth taking place at MLB. Artists living in Brevard and Indian River counties will be slightly favored in the evaluation process. Proposals can be submitted for two areas, including one on an exterior wall of the new welcome center and one on a two-story interior wall leading up to the new departure lounge from the new security checkpoint.

MLB’s US$72m terminal project will add 86,000ft2 of new facilities, including a departure lounge with new gates, restaurants, retail options and furniture, a new security checkpoint, an expanded international baggage claim, and a new welcome center. The project also includes updates to the airport’s existing atrium and ticketing areas and will introduce four sets of new restroom accommodations.