VIDEO: Houston Airport reveals design for international terminal

George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) in Texas has unveiled its design plans for its new international terminal.

The terminal is still under construction and, upon completion, will have 17 TSA security lanes, six wide-body gates to welcome larger airplanes and the ability to accommodate even more international flights. The International Central Processor area is intended to consolidate ticket counters, security lanes and baggage claim into one centralized area.

Additionally, Houston City Council has approved travel retailer Paradies Lagardère’s food and retail concession contracts for the new international terminal at IAH. The operator will implement self-ordering kiosks, 24/7 access to offerings for delayed passengers, and potential opportunities to implement gate service and advanced ordering systems.

