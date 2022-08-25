Kolhapur Airport to complete terminal building construction in 2023

Airport operator Airports Authority of India will complete the construction of its new terminal at Kolhapur Airport in India by March 31, 2023, enabling the airport to operate with improved capacity and facilities.

According to the company, more than 60% of the work for the extension of the terminal building is completed and the building will be ready by March 31, 2023. The new terminal building is being constructed in an area of 4000m2 and is expected to be able to process 300 passengers during peak hours. With 10 check-in counters, the terminal will be equipped with all modern passenger amenities.

The interiors of the terminal building have been designed to reflect the art and culture of local culture and heritage. The design of the archways at the front façade of the terminal building is derived from the commonly used arches in the heritage structures like Maharaja Palace, Bhavani Mandap, and Panhala Fort of Kolhapur city. The airport operator also intends the building to achieve a four stars Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment (GRIHA) rating for energy efficiency.

Alongside the construction of a new terminal building, the development project includes the extension of the airport’s existing runway as well as the construction of a new apron and isolation bay. In addition, a new air traffic control tower is also being constructed to cater to future traffic growth, and the parking area will have the capacity for 110 cars and 10 buses.

The new terminal building is intended to boost the tourism industry of the region, create new employment opportunities for the local community and provide access to better educational and medical facilities.