Kansai Airport to open renovated international departures area

Kansai Airports will open the new international departures area in Terminal 1 of Kansai International Airport (KIX) in Japan on December 5, 2023.

The newly renovated international departure area will house a walk-through duty-free store, a central plaza and four mood areas. The new area will have nine food and beverage (F&B) outlets, nine retail offerings, seven duty-free shops, one boutique and nine other service offerings. Customers can choose from four mood areas to relax in, each with a different atmosphere.

Passport control has been centralized into one area to make the passenger journey smoother.

This project forms part of the renovation of Terminal 1. The Terminal 1 project aims to expand the capacity for international flights at KIX, enhance the airside (the area after security check) and improve the passenger experience to be ready for the growth in international traffic that is expected for the Kansai region. The grand opening is set for spring 2025.

