Kaunas Airport announces tender for terminal expansion

Airport operator Lithuanian Airports has launched market consultations on an international public tender to find a contractor for the expansion of the passenger terminal at Kaunas Airport in Lithuania.

The tender will be announced at the end of April 2023. During the market consultation phase, Lithuanian Airports will consult with potential bidders on the tender conditions, their feasibility and the details of the technical specification.

The expansion works are expected to start in the second half of 2023 and will last about two years. Once completed, the departures and arrivals areas of Kaunas Airport is expected to be able to handle more than 800 passengers and up to six aircraft simultaneously. Kaunas Airport will renovate and expand both arrival and departure areas for passengers. This will require the dismantling of the eastern and western façades (parts of the façade) and the additional building of two new extensions on the sides.

Changes are planned on all three floors of the terminal, ranging from an expanded baggage reclaim area and a larger Schengen and non-Schengen arrival area, to additional areas for passengers to wait for their flights, to dine and shop. The aim is to make aviation services more efficient and to increase the airport’s revenues from aviation and non-aviation activities. During the expansion works, Kaunas Airport will operate in normal mode and passengers should not experience any inconvenience.

In parallel with the passenger terminal expansion project, Kaunas Airport is planning to expand the northern apron by creating additional aircraft parking and engine testing areas. Lithuanian Airports has also already launched a market consultation with market participants for this project, for which a building permit has already been obtained. The public procurement for the apron expansion is planned to be launched at a similar time as the selection of the terminal expansion contractor.

The project will create additional aircraft parking and engine testing areas – after the completion of the contract works, the number of aircraft parking spaces at Kaunas Airport should increase by more than 50%. The apron of Kaunas Airport will be expanded in the northern part, where hangars for maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) activities are currently located. The new apron will have an area of more than 35,000m2.

Arnas Dūmanas, director of the operations and infrastructure department of Lithuanian Airports, said, “Kaunas Airport has not only returned to but is already surpassing its pre-pandemic passenger volumes. Given the increasing passenger flows and growing passenger needs, the development and technological modernization of Kaunas Airport is essential. We want this to happen as soon as possible, so we are launching market consultations on the procurement of contract works. If everything goes according to plan, we will announce the international public procurement at the end of April, and the contract could be signed and preparatory works could start in the second half of this year.

“The expansion of Kaunas Airport‘s passenger terminal is expected to be completed in the middle or second half of 2025. According to current estimates, the total area of the terminal should increase by about 3,500m2 and the airport will be able to handle up to six passenger flights per hour. For comparison, Kaunas Airport is currently able to handle four passenger flights at the same time. The apron expansion project is not only important for the airport’s operations but also for the development of aircraft handling activities in particular. Kaunas Airport is one of the regional leaders in this field, so the aim is to maintain and strengthen the handling capacity.”

