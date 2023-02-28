London Luton Airport submits planning request to expand terminal capacity

London Luton Airport in the UK has submitted its planning application to the Planning Inspectorate for major construction that will lead to the airport’s long-term sustainable growth, providing an additional £14m (US$16.9m) every year and expanding the current permitted cap of 18mppa to 32mppa.

As part of this increased mppa request, the airport has asked for consent to develop new terminal capacity; earthworks to create an extension to the current airfield platform; new airside and landside facilities; enhancement of the surface access network; extension of the Luton DART automated guided people mover; landscaping and ecological improvements; and further infrastructure enhancements and initiatives to support the target of achieving zero-emission ground operations by 2040.

The Development Consent Order (DCO) application comprises 198 documents, containing over 25,000 detailed pages of proposals and plans. The submission documents include a full needs case, environmental statement, traffic assessment and green controlled growth strategy that seeks to set binding and independently monitored environmental limits for carbon, air quality, noise and surface access. Also included are improved noise insulation plans and a consultation report that outlines how all comments received have been considered and responded to.

The proposals have been shaped by a four-year program of assessments, community and stakeholder engagement and consultation. Three consultation exercises were undertaken in 2018, 2019 and 2022, and more than 8,000 responses were received. Submission of the application marks the start of the ‘acceptance’ stage of the DCO process. There will follow a 28-day period for the Planning Inspectorate, on behalf of the Secretary of State for Transport, to decide whether or not the application meets the standards required to be accepted for examination, or if further documentation is needed.

Graham Olver, CEO of Luton Rising (the trading name of London Luton Airport Ltd), said, “We’re pleased to bring forward these proposals for the expansion of London Luton Airport – we aim to enhance economic activity in and around Luton, provide numerous community benefits and make the airport a leader in sustainable aviation. We now wait in anticipation of the Inspectorate’s decision as to whether we proceed to the examination stage of the DCO process. We have certainly endeavored to do everything we can to deliver an achievable, detailed and evidence-based application that will meet the Inspectorate’s requirements. We hope that this will mark the start of the next phase of our commitment to grow London Luton Airport and help to deliver the employment, prosperity and positive social impact for Luton and neighboring communities that they so richly deserve.”

