Smiths Detection introduces CT security scanning at Fiumicino Airport

Aeroporti di Roma has introduced Smiths Detection’s computer tomography (CT) scanning technology at Fiumicino International Airport in Italy to enable passengers to carry more than 100ml of liquids in their hand luggage, as well as electronics, without having to remove and separate them from their suitcases.

Installation of the new technology is now underway at Terminal 3 security checkpoints and will be completed within the year – with the exception of flights bound for the USA and Israel, which are subject to specific screening procedures. The technology, introduced in 2022 for frequent travelers, has now been extended to all passengers departing from Terminal 1, which hosts about 70% of departures from Fiumicino Airport.

The installation of Smiths Detection’s C3 standard explosive detection system hand baggage screening equipment comes after a period of testing. The new machines use x-ray scanners to obtain a CT image of the baggage, and can produce high-resolution 3D volumetric images with automatic detection of potentially dangerous substances. This is expected to enable more effective and faster security operations.

Ivan Bassato, chief aviation officer of Aeroporti di Roma, said, “The installation of new technologies with a view to smart security aims at making passengers’ experience at the security gate even more effective and streamlined, also confirming that our approach to service quality cannot disregard innovation, an enabling factor of ADR’s industrial strategy. The investment in the new C3 machines for hand luggage screening – together with the revolutionary QPass system for booking appointments at the security checkpoints and the GRASP sensor system for dynamically directing passengers to the lane of fastest service – represents a further step on our path and is part of the broader panel of innovation projects that Aeroporti di Roma is implementing to design the airport of the future.”

