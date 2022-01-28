PANYNJ completes construction of LaGuardia Airport Terminal B

New York’s LaGuardia Airport has completed construction work on its new US$4bn Terminal B facility.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ) announced the completion of the project following the opening Terminal B’s western skybridge yesterday (Jan 27). This followed the completion of the terminal’s second concourse in December last year.

All the terminal’s temporary walkways will now be taken out of service by Saturday (Jan 29). With the completion of the second pedestrian bridge, which will span an active aircraft taxiway, LaGuardia also claims to be the world’s first airport with dual pedestrian skybridges.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul, said, “The transformation of LaGuardia Airport into a world-class destination that is internationally recognized for its beauty is an integral part of our bold vision for a new era in New York. The completion of this US$4bn project will help provide a brand new passenger experience for everyone traveling through Terminal B, easing connections and creating lasting impressions. Congratulations to all who made today’s milestone possible as we continue creating a whole new LaGuardia Airport worthy of New York.”

Terminal B was awarded UNESCO’s Prix Versailles in December as ‘Best New Airport in the World’. The new terminal includes 1,350,000ft2 of new terminal facilities and features 35 gates, a 3,000-car parking garage, and covered pickup facilities for both taxis and ridesharing vehicles.

With the interior work at Terminal B now completed, the remaining small portion of the old Central Terminal Building has been removed from service and will be torn down, with demolition expected to be completed by spring 2022.

Rick Cotton, executive director, PANYNJ, said, “From a passenger point of view, the old LaGuardia is no more. We have gone from worst to best, something no one thought was possible when this project began. Terminal B creates a top-of-the-line passenger experience and does so in the context of world-class architecture, inspiring public art and notable, iconic, locally inspired concessions.”