Melbourne Airport commits to net zero emissions by 2025

Melbourne Airport in Australia has committed to an accelerated target of reaching net zero emissions by 2025 and will introduce an organic waste recycling stream within its terminals from the end of 2022.

Key to the net zero target is a recently commissioned 12MW solar farm under the approach to the north-south runway that can produce enough electricity to power all four terminals.

Simon Gandy, chief of infrastructure, Melbourne Airport, said, “While our primary job is to move passengers and freight safely and efficiently around Australia and the world, we are committed to doing so in a way that is environmentally responsible. We know that achieving net zero Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2025 is ambitious, but we also recognize that we need to take big steps to tackle the challenges we face as a global society.

“We will achieve our target by reducing our energy footprint through operational and technology efficiencies and sourcing our future energy demands through renewable energy generation. This means that by 2030 we expect to have more than 50% of our energy needs met by expanding our on-site solar generation facilities, with the remainder of our energy requirements procured through dedicated power purchasing agreements directly linked to high-quality solar and wind farm developments in Victoria.

“In addition to Scope 1 and 2, we are developing a strategy for Scope 3 emissions, working closely with our airline and ground transport partners, airport tenants and broader supply chain to reduce emissions across the aviation industry.

“The introduction of an organics waste stream is expected to further reduce our environmental footprint and contribute to the airport’s goal of diverting 60% of terminal waste from landfill by the end of 2024. It follows a ban on single-use plastics in the airport’s terminals that came into force at the end of last year.

“Outside of our terminals we continue to practice circular economy principles, by re-using soil, water, concrete and asphalt as part of infrastructure construction projects,” Gandy said.

Lily D’Ambrosio, Australian minister for energy, environment and climate change, said, “I congratulate Melbourne Airport for taking action to improve the environmental sustainability of its operations and helping us meet our renewable energy, greenhouse gas emissions and waste reduction targets.”