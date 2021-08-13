Plans approved for Terminal C transformation at Dallas Fort Worth Airport

Plans for the renovation and expansion of Terminal C at Dallas Fort Worth International (DFW) Airport in Texas have been approved by its board.

The US$2bn project will not only serve to update the 50-year-old facility but also provide expanded gate capacity in both Terminal C and Terminal A to address future growth.

“The goal is to transform Terminal C, which has stood in service at the airport since the early 70s, into a modern terminal with the latest technologies and infrastructure,” said Sean Donohue, CEO, DFW Airport. “DFW is providing for the anticipated growth of our partner, American Airlines, while also elevating the customer experience to meet the needs of the modern traveler.”

DFW has several on-going or recently completed infrastructure projects including the High C gates renovation, the Terminal D South gates expansion, the opening of a state-of-the-art Integrated Operations Center and the upgrade and renovations on runways and taxiways. These projects have supported more than 4,000 jobs in the past 18 months.

The renovations will be done in phases to minimize customer disruption and inconvenience. Expected to be completed in 2026, the projects will update approximately 850,000ft2 of terminal space.