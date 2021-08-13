Jim Butler joins Gatwick board as chief financial officer

Gatwick Airport Limited (GAL) has announced that Jim Butler will join as chief financial officer from American Airlines this September.

Butler most recently served as senior vice president – airport operations and cargo for the airline, where he led airport operations and had oversight of strategic initiatives across American’s global network throughout the United States, Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe and the Pacific. Since joining American Airlines in 1996, he worked in several departments and developed an extensive background in sales, marketing, pricing, operations and finance.

He has also been a member of the IATA Cargo Committee and the A4A Cargo Executive Council and has served as a member of the board of directors for the UK Board of Airline Representatives and the Joint Steering team at London’s Heathrow Airport. He was also an executive sponsor of Professional Women in Aviation employee resource group and the board president of the American Airlines Family Fund.

Butler graduated from Cornell University and has an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. He is also a licensed private pilot.

Stewart Wingate, CEO, Gatwick Airport, said, “I am looking forward to Jim joining the executive leadership team and GAL Bbard as CFO. He has extensive experience in the aviation industry which I know will be invaluable to us as we build back the business after the decimating impact the pandemic has had on the industry. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Lorenzo Rebel, our deputy CFO, for his hard work on leading our financial management team over the last eight months.”