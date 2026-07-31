President Trump and Sean Duffy unveil US$20bn transformation plan for Washington Dulles

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and President Donald Trump have unveiled renderings for a transformation of Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD), backed by what officials describe as a US$20bn-plus capital investment program. The project is a joint effort between the US Department of Transportation (USDOT), the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) and United Airlines.

The chosen project follows a review of what USDOT says were more than 30 proposals submitted in response to the department’s December 2025 call for revitalization plans for the airport.

The plan includes more than 465,000m2 of new or renovated space, covering close-in parking, updated check-in and security screening areas, new and modernized concourses to replace the current Concourses C and D, additional gates, new AeroTrain connections, a central walking tunnel between concourses and a new US Customs facility. The project also features a new baggage handling system and expanded concessions and lounges, including additional United Club space and plans for a large United Polaris Lounge.

“By partnering with United Airlines and MWAA, we will create thousands of jobs and build a world-class airport filled with stunning architecture, efficient security screenings, hundreds of new flights and improved mobility – all while preserving Dulles’ iconic primary terminal,” said Duffy.

Airports Authority president and CEO Jack Potter said the project builds on the existing multiyear Dulles Master Plan, adding, “We are grateful for the Trump administration’s interest in accelerating the pace and scope of our plans, and we look forward to building new facilities that will be a source of pride for our nation.”

United CEO Scott Kirby said, “This transformation builds on United’s long-term investment in our hub to deliver the world-class airport experience our employees, customers and millions of travelers deserve.”

The US$20bn figure is a significant increase on the US$7bn previously allocated for Dulles modernization, according to USDOT. MWAA, working with airlines serving the airport, plans to finance new concourse and terminal facilities through municipal bonds, with additional portions of the project open to public-private partnership investment. Construction will take place in phases over several years while the airport continues normal operations.

Modernization work already underway includes the first segment of a new Concourse E, expected to open later this year with 14 new United gates, direct AeroTrain access and new passenger lounges.

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