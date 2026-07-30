Vantage Group to manage Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport

Vantage Group has been selected by the Brown County Board of Supervisors to provide executive leadership and operational management for Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport (GRB) under a new management services agreement.

Effective immediately, the initial five-year contract will see Vantage handle GRB’s day-to-day operations and provide long-term strategic support on behalf of Brown County. The company will act as a strategic partner in the airport’s operations and long-term growth.

The agreement is intended to reposition GRB through experienced airport leadership, operational discipline and a focused commercial strategy. Stated priorities include improving the passenger experience, strengthening airline partnerships, and delivering value to travelers, the local community and the wider region.

“For more than 30 years, Vantage has managed airports of every size, from regional airports much like GRB to some of the world’s busiest international gateways,” said Stewart Steeves, chief operating officer of Vantage Group.

“At every location, the work starts with partnership: with the county, and with the local team who know the airport best. We’re looking forward to working alongside Brown County and the entire airport community to elevate the guest experience and help write the next chapter for GRB to build a gateway the whole community can be proud of.”

Brown County will retain ownership of GRB, along with authority over its budget and strategic direction, while Vantage takes on responsibility for delivering operational management.

“Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport is one of Brown County’s most important economic development assets,” said Troy Streckenbach, Brown County executive. “After months of careful work and negotiation, we’re bringing in a partner with the experience to help this airport grow to new heights. Brown County will continue to own GRB, approve its budget, and set its direction. What changes is that we now have a management team with the expertise and relationships to deliver on it, and we’re excited to move forward together.”

Related news, JFK Terminal 6 announces two new passenger service partnerships