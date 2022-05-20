San Antonio Airport details US$2.5bn Terminal Redevelopment Project

San Antonio International Airport (SAT) in Texas has announced details of its US$2.5bn Terminal Redevelopment Project (TDP), which includes the design and construction of a third terminal and associated enabling projects to meet the expected exponential passenger growth.

Once built, the new terminal and associated projects – including a ground transportation center, parking garage and terminal road realignment – are expected to be able to handle passenger needs over the next 20 years. The city is working to deliver the new facilities by mid-2028. To support this traffic, the airport already has two projects underway to provide five new gates until the new terminal is opened.

To improve the passenger experience, the airport will implement “smart restrooms”, upgrade electronic video information displays, modernize the paging system and expand the security checkpoint in Terminal B. It will also bring in new concessionaires including Whataburger, Beercode and Adina’s Market to provide more eating and retail options to passengers. The TDP is one key component of the Strategic Development Program, which the city council approved unanimously in November 2021. Through separate efforts, the airport system has begun the next phase of the airfield expansion which will extend an existing runway up to 10,000ft runway once complete.

In addition, San Antonio City Manager Erik Walsh appointed two new members to the airport’s leadership team. Tim O’Krongley has been appointed the deputy aviation director of planning, design, construction and the new terminal program. O’Krongley has more than 34 years of experience in the aviation industry and previously served as deputy aviation director for the City of San Antonio. Walsh also appointed Michael Garnier to chief finance and administration officer for the San Antonio Airport System.

Jesus H Saenz, Jr., director of airports at San Antonio Airport System, said, “This is an investment in our city’s future and our economic growth. Our ultimate goal is to elevate the passenger experience. We initiated the implementation of the Strategic Development Program which encompasses the Terminal Development Program the day city council approved the plan. We are going to be the airport of the future. We are on track to give travelers everything they need – and then some. This is going to be the airport the entire San Antonio community will be proud of.”