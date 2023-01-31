Thailand to construct US$9bn aviation city

The Thai government will begin construction on its Bt290bn (US$8.82bn) U-Tapao aviation city in Phla, Thailand, in 2023.

Government spokesperson Tipanan Sirichana told Reuters on January 27, 2023, that the public-private project – named Eastern Aviation City – will cover 1,040ha. It will include an airport terminal, a free-trade zone for cargo, an aviation training center and aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities. The airport will also feature a smart eco hub retail area and culture village to offer entertainment for all visitors.

According to Sirichana, the investment is intended to turn the Vietnam war-era U-Tapao into a new international airport linked up with a budget terminal, Don Mueang airport and the country’s main Suvarnabhumi Airport. It is estimated that U-Tapao International Airport will be designed and developed to handle 60 million to 75 million passengers annually. As a result, the project is expected to generate 15,600 additional jobs in the first five years.