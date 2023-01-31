Passenger Terminal Today
Passenger Terminal Today
You are at:»»»Thailand to construct US$9bn aviation city
Airport

Thailand to construct US$9bn aviation city

mm By No Comments
LinkedIn +

The Thai government will begin construction on its Bt290bn (US$8.82bn) U-Tapao aviation city in Phla, Thailand, in 2023.

Government spokesperson Tipanan Sirichana told Reuters on January 27, 2023, that the public-private project – named Eastern Aviation City – will cover 1,040ha. It will include an airport terminal, a free-trade zone for cargo, an aviation training center and aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities. The airport will also feature a smart eco hub retail area and culture village to offer entertainment for all visitors.

According to Sirichana, the investment is intended to turn the Vietnam war-era U-Tapao into a new international airport linked up with a budget terminal, Don Mueang airport and the country’s main Suvarnabhumi Airport. It is estimated that U-Tapao International Airport will be designed and developed to handle 60 million to 75 million passengers annually. As a result, the project is expected to generate 15,600 additional jobs in the first five years.

Share this story:

About Author

mm
, web editor

As the latest addition to the UKi Media & Events team, Elizabeth brings research skills from her English degree to her keen interest in the meteorological and transportation industries. Having taken the lead in student and startup publications, she has gained experience in editing online and print titles on a wide variety of topics. In her current role as Editorial Assistant, Elizabeth will create new and topical content on the pioneering technologies in transportation, logistics and meteorology.




Related Posts

Comments are closed.