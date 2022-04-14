Vinci opens new Pier C at Belgrade Airport

French airport operator Vinci Airports has opened the new Pier C facility at Belgrade Nikola Tesla Airport in Serbia.

The new 13,600m2 pier provides 13 additional boarding gates, meaning there are now 19 gates available in Terminal C in total. An extension to Apron C has also added 27,000m2 of space airside and opened four new positions for aircraft parking, including one for wide bodied aircraft.

Other improvements introduced for the first time at the airport include an open space boarding area and travellators to speed up passenger flow.

Construction of the airport’s solar plant has also been completed. The plant covers an area of more than 15,000m2 and accommodates 3,000 photovoltaic panels. Once operational, it will provide Belgrade Airport with 1,200,000kWh of solar energy per year, sustaining VINCI Airports’ ambition to reach net zero emissions at its network of airports by 2050.

VINCI Airports will fully complete the modernization of the airport in 2023. This will include the extension of the passenger terminal, additional boarding bridges and gates, a new inserted runway and the complete renovation of the existing runways.