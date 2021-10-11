Work begins on US$330m expansion program for Southwest Florida Airport

The Lee County Board of Port Commissioners has approved plans for the proposed US$331m expansion project at Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW).

Plans include the transformation of more than 15,200m2 of terminal space by consolidating existing TSA checkpoints into a new 16-lane configuration and providing additional seating, new walkways and concession space.

Construction has already begun and will continue for the next three years. The expansion is the second largest public works project in Lee County history, surpassed only by the airport’s Midfield Terminal Complex completed in 2005.

Kevin Ruane, chair of the Board of Port Commissioners, said, “Southwest Florida International Airport is the front door to our community and supports travel, new business and tourism in our region. We are pleased to start this essential project that will enhance infrastructure and manage growth while vastly improving the passenger experience at RSW. It will also create hundreds of jobs for our local economy.”

Atkins North America has been appointed as the consultant working on design and planning; Manhattan Construction (Florida) will serve as the general contractor.

The project is being funded with grants from the Florida Department of Transportation, Passenger Facility Charges (PFCs), airport revenue bonds and Lee County Port Authority construction funds. The Lee County Port Authority operates Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) and Page Field (FMY) in Fort Myers.