Arlanda Airport to reopen Terminal 2 to handle increase in travelers

Sweddish airport operator Swedavia has announced that it will be reopening Stockholm Arlanda Airport’s (ARN) Terminal 2 on October 26, 2021, to help manage the increase in passenger traffic

In March 2020, Swedavia decided to concentrate all airport operations at Terminal 5 given the pandemic’s impact on travel. However, now that the industry looks to recover further and ARN has received airline investments for the autumn, Swedavia has decided to open Terminal 2 to accommodate the growth in demand. Initially, Air France/KLM, Czech Airlines, Transavia, Vueling and easyJet will operate out of Terminal 2. Other traffic at the Airport will continue to operate out of Terminal 5.

Peder Grunditz, airport director at Stockholm Arlanda Airport, said, “We are pleased to note that air traffic and passenger volume have increased at a faster pace than we had expected and that we need to place another terminal in service earlier than planned. The fact that we are now increasing capacity at the airport is an indication that our industry is on its way back. Naturally, there is still great uncertainty about the market trend, but given the airlines’ winter programs and the easing of travel restrictions by a number of countries, we see that we will need more capacity at the airport.”