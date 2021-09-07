Beumer report examines airport sector recovery and opportunities post-pandemic

Automated baggage handling specialist Beumer Group has published a new report providing key insights into how airports are looking to the future and adapting their operations following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Findings from the State of Airports 2021: Recovery and Opportunity report have been collected from airport executives across America, Asia and Europe, and confronts the challenges that airports will face when operating in post-crisis conditions, and with limited staff.

Insights reveal how airports have prepared for the reopening of international travel and how the airport experience has changed permanently; the number one priority which enables airports to future-proof operations, and the new ways in which airports will need to be designed to handle fluctuating capacity and future pandemics; and how lockdown has impacted innovations in airport infrastructure.

The report also considers the history of handling massive disruption and post-pandemic booms, and looks to the future, particularly how infrastructural adjustments will enable airports to use digitalization and data-driven technologies to turn volatility into predictability.

The report is part of the information presented in the Beumer Group Knowledge Hub for Airports, and can be downloaded by clicking here.