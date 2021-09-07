Passenger Terminal Today
Passenger Terminal Today
You are at:»»»Beumer report examines airport sector recovery and opportunities post-pandemic
Covid-19

Beumer report examines airport sector recovery and opportunities post-pandemic

mm By No Comments
LinkedIn +

Automated baggage handling specialist Beumer Group has published a new report providing key insights into how airports are looking to the future and adapting their operations following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Findings from the State of Airports 2021: Recovery and Opportunity report have been collected from airport executives across America, Asia and Europe, and confronts the challenges that airports will face when operating in post-crisis conditions, and with limited staff.

Insights reveal how airports have prepared for the reopening of international travel and how the airport experience has changed permanently; the number one priority which enables airports to future-proof operations, and the new ways in which airports will need to be designed to handle fluctuating capacity and future pandemics; and how lockdown has impacted innovations in airport infrastructure.

The report also considers the history of handling massive disruption and post-pandemic booms, and looks to the future, particularly how infrastructural adjustments will enable airports to use digitalization and data-driven technologies to turn volatility into predictability.

The report is part of the information presented in the Beumer Group Knowledge Hub for Airports, and can be downloaded by clicking here. 

Share this story:

About Author

mm
, editor

Dan originally joined Passenger Terminal World in 2014 having spent the early years of his career in the recruitment industry. As online editor, he now produces daily content for the website and supports the editor with the publication of each exciting new issue. When he’s not reporting on the latest aviation news, Dan can be found on the golf course or apprehensively planning his next DIY project.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.