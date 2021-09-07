Emirates to reopen passenger lounge at London Heathrow Terminal 3

Emirates has announced the reopening of its passenger lounge at London Heathrow Airport now that the UAE has been placed on the UK’s amber list.

Located in Terminal 3, the Emirates lounge enables passengers to directly board their flight without having to leave the comfort of the lounge. It offers a wide selection of dining options including a premium seasonal buffet with hot meals, self-served salads, cheeses and desserts alongside a complimentary bar offering pre-flight cocktails and champagne. The lounge also offers spacious seating areas for working or relaxing in as well as full shower facilities, with towels and toiletries.

Emirates also announced plans to resume chauffeur-drive services at Newcastle Airport from October 15. The service allows Emirates passengers to be driven to and from Emirates’ Newcastle hub.