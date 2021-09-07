Passenger Terminal Today
Passenger Terminal Today
You are at:»»»Emirates to reopen passenger lounge at London Heathrow Terminal 3
Lounge

Emirates to reopen passenger lounge at London Heathrow Terminal 3

mm By No Comments
LinkedIn +

Emirates has announced the reopening of its passenger lounge at London Heathrow Airport now that the UAE has been placed on the UK’s amber list.

Located in Terminal 3, the Emirates lounge enables passengers to directly board their flight without having to leave the comfort of the lounge. It offers a wide selection of dining options including a premium seasonal buffet with hot meals, self-served salads, cheeses and desserts alongside a complimentary bar offering pre-flight cocktails and champagne. The lounge also offers spacious seating areas for working or relaxing in as well as full shower facilities, with towels and toiletries.

Emirates also announced plans to resume chauffeur-drive services at Newcastle Airport from October 15. The service allows Emirates passengers to be driven to and from Emirates’ Newcastle hub.

Share this story:

About Author

mm
, editor

Dan originally joined Passenger Terminal World in 2014 having spent the early years of his career in the recruitment industry. As online editor, he now produces daily content for the website and supports the editor with the publication of each exciting new issue. When he’s not reporting on the latest aviation news, Dan can be found on the golf course or apprehensively planning his next DIY project.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.