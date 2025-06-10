Seattle-Tacoma opens new security checkpoint

A new security checkpoint located at the south end of the terminal on the arrivals level at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) opened to the traveling public at 4am. on Friday, June 6, 2025. The checkpoint features five standard screening lanes.

The new checkpoint, SCP1, is designed to screen up to 750 passengers per hour. It is the first checkpoint on the baggage claim level as part of new designs in a space constrained terminal.

New security technologies in use at SCP 1 include the latest Credential Authentication Technology (CAT-2) for identity verification, and flat-panel millimeter wave passenger scanners that provide feedback to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer prior to scanning.

Once a passenger completes the screening process, SCP1 features a spacious rest area with benches along the perimeter of the checkpoint.

The opening of SCP1 brings the total number of screening lanes to 33 among the five security checkpoints at SEA.

TSA screened more than 20.5 million departing passengers at SEA in 2024, making it the 15th busiest airport for TSA security checkpoint screening operations last year. So far this year, TSA at SEA has screened 7.3 million departing passengers through May 31, 2025.

Read about the recently opened checkpoint at Charlotte Douglas International Airport here