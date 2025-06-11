Changi Airport awards construction contract for Terminal 5’s intra-terminal tunnels

Changi Airport Group (CAG) has awarded a contract for the construction of intra-terminal tunnels at Terminal 5 (T5) to a joint-venture between Penta-Ocean Construction and Koh Brothers Building & Civil Engineering Contractor. This construction, valued at S$999m (US$776m) is expected to take more than four years.

Intra-terminal tunnels

The intra-terminal tunnels will serve as underground connections within T5, supporting the efficient transfer of passengers and baggage across the terminal’s concourses, while also facilitating the routing of common utilities.

The tunnel system comprises a series of sub-tunnels that will house key infrastructure to support efficient airport operations. They include the automated people mover system and baggage handling system, as well as a common services tunnel (CST) which will contain dry and wet utilities such as electrical power, communication systems and water services. The works also comprise a ventilation building that supports the CST, and provisions for a future underground infrastructure tunnel.

Ong Chee Chiau, CAG’s managing director for Changi East, said, “The award of the T5’s intra-terminal tunnel works marks another important development in the construction of T5 and the wider Changi East project. These tunnels will enable the smooth and efficient movement of passengers, baggage and services.

“We are pleased to partner two highly reputable construction companies on the project – Penta-Ocean, recognised for its extensive expertise and technical proficiency in undertaking large-scale projects such as land reclamation within Singapore and internationally; and Koh Brothers, a key player in shaping Singapore’s infrastructure development with a strong track record in delivering complex, large-scale projects locally.”

T5

This award follows the groundbreaking of T5. Terminal 5 is part of the larger Changi East development that includes Changi Airport’s third runway, as well as cargo complexes and other supporting aviation and ground transportation infrastructure. The project is expected to be completed in the mid-2030s and will significantly boost Changi Airport’s capacity and operational capabilities to meet future demand.

In related news, CAG recently awarded contracts for the substructure and airside infrastructure works at Changi Airport’s Terminal 5 (T5). These contracts are valued at about S$3.8bn (US$2.9bn) and S$950m (US$736m), respectively. Read the full story here