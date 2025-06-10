Libya’s US$1.3bn Benghazi Airport to open in 2026

The US$1.3bn Benghazi International Airport project, part of Libya’s Vision 2030, is slated for completion in 2026. Described as one of Africa’s most ambitious infrastructure developments, the airport is being delivered by Libya’s National Development Agency in partnership with Global Builders Company (NDA).

Covering 24km2, the facility has been designed to handle 15 million passengers annually, with infrastructure capable of accommodating the world’s largest aircraft, the Airbus A380. The new terminal will span 125,000m2, supported by a VIP terminal, cargo hub, as well as a 3.8-km runway, said to be the longest in North Africa.

Design rooted in identity, built for the world

Conceptualized by NRY Architects, the airport’s sweeping rooflines are intended to evoke the form of Libya’s deserts and the flow of the Mediterranean. The project is generating over 2,500 jobs, engaging international teams from 12 countries. Yet, according to the partners, employment, training and service opportunities are being created for Libyans.

Spearheading this transformation is Mahmud Elforjani, executive director of the NDA, who said, “The new Benghazi International Airport is not just a gateway to the world – it’s a gateway to Libya’s future. This project will catalyze trade, tourism and economic development, while showcasing the immense potential of our people and our geography.”

Vision 2030

This airport represents one of over 150 strategic projects currently underway as part of Vision 2030 Libya, the country’s development plan focused on building a diversified, sustainable and inclusive economy. The initiative is structured around three core pillars: a flourishing society, a balanced economy, and a state for the people – with infrastructure playing a pivotal role.

The airport will integrate with Benghazi’s expanding Juliana Free Zone and Port, currently under modernization to support multimodal trade. The infrastructure forms part of a wider logistics vision that includes trans-Saharan trade corridors, economic free zones and enhanced transportation links to sub-Saharan Africa.

The Honourable Richard John Evans, CEO of Octavius GB, said, “Our company Octavius GB (ACE Modular Construction) were delighted to sign an official MOU recently in London with the NDA. There is huge opportunity for our British building contractor partners now that Libya is entering a transformative era including the launch of Benghazi International Airport.”

“This incredible mega project is positioned well as a strategic gateway connecting Africa, Europe and the Middle East. The airport symbolizes national renewal and economic ambition. We look forward to collaborating with Mahmud Elforjani and his team, backed by General Saddam Haftar’s forward-looking leadership!”

