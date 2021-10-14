Queenstown Airport to receive rapid antigen tests

New Zealand’s government has granted an exemption to 25 local businesses, including Queenstown Airport, enabling them to import and use rapid antigen tests.

The group of companies will be supported in the importation of the tests to enable rapid surveillance testing to begin in New Zealand. Glen Sowry, CEO of Queenstown Airport, stated the importance of the airport working alongside New Zealand’s largest companies on systems to bolster business’s response to Covid-19: “By participating in the coalition and the order placed today, we are ensuring that we will have testing kits available and be prepared to introduce rapid antigen testing for our team when it’s required.

“The rapid antigen tests won’t take the place of PCR tests for border workers or those who are experiencing symptoms but will be an important part of wider surveillance testing in Aotearoa, and key to the health and safety of our people.”