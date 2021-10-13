LaGuardia employs Xovis 3D sensors and software to manage passenger flow

Xovis, a developer of intelligent people flow solutions in airports, says it has been working to optimize the passenger journey at New York’s LaGuardia Airport’s Terminal B Arrivals and Departures Hall, which opened in June, 2020. The Xovis Passenger Tracking System (PTS) combines 3D sensors and software, helping to improve efficiency throughout the airport by addressing the most tedious part of the passenger journey – queueing.

After five years of planning and construction, LaGuardia Airport’s new facility covers over 850,000ft2 (and is 50% larger than the older terminal). It incorporates many state-of-the-art technology systems including over 45 Xovis 3D sensors both indoors and outdoors at its security screening points and taxi stand. Based on 3D images processed within the ceiling-mounted 3D sensors, wait times are displayed on dynamic signage and queue zones can be adjusted based on passenger demand.

“We were honored to be a part of this monumental project to help keep passengers moving seamlessly through the 16 new security lanes and indoor/outdoor taxi queue,” said Cody Shulman, managing director, Americas, Xovis. “Terminal B is setting the bar high for other airports to incorporate technology to improve the passenger journey and increase customer satisfaction.”

At Terminal B, the Xovis Airport Software receives data streams from the sensors and provides LaGuardia Gateway Partners (LGP), the terminal manager and developer, with key performance indicators (KPIs) such as wait times, process times and passenger throughput. The KPIs are visualized on an intuitive dashboard, enabling the terminal to identify issues such as crowded areas and bottlenecks, while also allowing for playback of passenger movements to analyze the cause of any problems.

“LaGuardia Gateway Partners, the terminal manager, had intrinsic knowledge that even with a brand-new facility, they would need accurate views of their terminal passenger flow to make the best operational decisions and improvements,” added Shulman. “Long queues are always going to be the most dreaded part of flying during a peak part of the day. Xovis provides airports, like LaGuardia, a powerful tool to move passengers more smoothly and efficiently through their facilities.”

Edward D’Angelo, director, information technology, LaGuardia Gateway Partners, added, “Xovis has been an important strategic partner in the design and implementation for the new Terminal B passenger wait time solution. Xovis has provided accurate passenger wait time data, helping drive operational efficiency and enabling us to relay important, in-the-moment, information to our passengers.”