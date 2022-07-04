Gatwick Airport extends Global’s exclusive advertising contract

London Gatwick Airport in the UK has extended media and entertainment group Global’s exclusive advertising contract for a further five years.

The advertising inventory at Gatwick includes a welcome arch that is visible to all arriving and departing passengers, large digital screens throughout the airport, displays in the International Departure Lounge and ‘The Gatwick Shuttle Domination’ – a combination of all the travelator wraps, platform displays, onboard digital screens and audio within the train shuttle service between Gatwick’s terminals.

The media owner also represents London Luton, London Stansted, London Southend, Manchester, East Midlands, Birmingham, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Southampton, Prestwick and Guernsey airports. Global’s research, conducted in partnership with Geosophy, revealed that airport advertising has a significant impact on purchasing behaviors. According to the study, 47% of the study’s participants said they have been prompted to research something they’ve seen advertised at an airport, 45% have been prompted to purchase something and 44% have made a note of an advert for the future.

Nick Williams, head of retail operations at Gatwick, said, “We are proud of the environment we offer to advertisers, enabling them to reach audiences when they are at their most engaged. We have exciting plans to further develop the advertising estate over the coming years, which we believe will create an even stronger platform for advertisers to inspire our passengers. We look forward to working with Global for another five years and seeing the impactful and creative advertising campaigns across the airport.”

Chris Forrester, director of the outdoor commercial department at Global, said, “Having our advertising contract with Gatwick renewed for another five years is a testament to the dedication and expertise within the outdoor teams here at Global. We love connecting brands with people, and as the travel industry continues to thrive following the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions, airports are a great environment to engage with a captive audience and to inspire travelers as they pass through.”