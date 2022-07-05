Changi Airport launches interactive gallery

Changi Airport in Singapore has launched the Hello, Changi Precinct gallery in Terminal 3 (T3), as part of an initiative to drive awareness of areas such as Pulau Ubin, Pasir Ris, Tampines, Bedok and East Coast Park in the airport’s home precinct in eastern Singapore.

The gallery will be in the T3 departure hall until October 23, 2022. Admission is free and in July and August, the first 150 visitors each month to take a picture or video with the Hello, Changi Precinct gallery and post it on their social channels with the hashtag #ChangiPrecinct will receive an exclusive Changi Eats promo code. There will also be two tours with prices starting from S$20 (US$14) per person.

The Hello, Changi Precinct gallery features an old-school barbershop, a digital arcade game in a Housing and Development Board (HDB) void deck, a watermelon playground and a bumboat that takes visitors through the history of Pulau Ubin and the eastern coast of Singapore. With interactive elements and photo spots modeled after iconic sights and sounds in the Changi Precinct, visitors can discover facts across seven themed zones. As part of the initiative, Changi has also launched two exploration tours – My Changi Airport Tour and My Changi Village Heritage Tour – in partnership with local non-profit organization MyCommunity, which celebrates Singapore’s heritage and culture through tours, cultural programs and exhibitions.

A curated tour of Changi Airport traces the development of the airport through the stories of airport staff and visitors. The tour begins in Terminal 1 and guides participants to discover the airport’s recreational spaces, artwork installations, designs and heritage businesses.

The tour is intended to give participants a deeper understanding of the airport by exchanging stories with airport staff they meet along the way.

Visitors can sign up for six other tours running until October 2022, each exploring Bedok, Pulau Ubin and Pasir Ris. Curated specialty and craft workshops have also been launched for the September school holidays, where participants can learn traditional skills from craftsmen within the precinct.

Lim Ching Kiat, managing director of air hub development at Changi Airport Group, said, “Many of the travelers who fly to Changi Airport are interested to venture beyond the airport to explore the Changi Precinct, which is rich with local history and culture. Hence, Changi Airport Group has been working with various partners around Changi Airport over the last two years to promote appreciation of the many hidden gems of the eastern part of Singapore. We invite local residents and travelers to kickstart their journey of exploring the charms of Singapore’s East through the Hello, Changi Precinct gallery. We hope this allows them to understand the Changi Precinct more deeply and encourages exploration of lesser-known spots in Singapore.”