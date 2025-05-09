Subscribe
Fresno Yosemite expands security checkpoint

Kylie BielbyBy 1 Min Read
Fresno Yosemite International Airport has opened an expanded security checkpoint and public art program.
Credit: Fresno Yosemite International Airport

The expanded security checkpoint adds capacity and capability to operate five passenger screening lanes simultaneously.  This expansion shifts passenger queueing from the lobby to within the security checkpoint footprint.

The expanded security checkpoint adds capacity and capability to operate five passenger screening lanes simultaneously.  This expansion shifts passenger queueing from the lobby to within the security checkpoint footprint.

A new floor-to-ceiling mural titled Fresno Airport – A Welcoming Adventure by San Joaquin Valley residents and artists Colleen Mitchell-Veyna and Kesley Gilles welcomes passengers.

The terminal expansion total estimated cost is US$150m. The project is funded through a combination of Federal Infrastructure Grants, including Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding, Federal Aviation Administration grants, passenger facility charges, measure C, a Transportation Security Administration grant, and airport revenue bonds.

