iGA Istanbul Airport launches Fahrelnissa Zeid art exhibition

iGA Istanbul Airport Art Gallery has unveiled its new Solo exhibition series with the official opening of Encounter with Fahrelnissa Zeid.

Fahrelnissa Zeid

Centered around a 1960 oil painting by the Turkish artist, the show has been designed to offer an intimate look into Zeid’s life and legacy through archival documents, photographs and video. The exhibition will run until August 31, 2025, at the iGA Art Gallery in the A-B Knuckle of the International Departures Terminal.

Curated by Prof. Dr Marcus Graf of the iGA art executive board, the exhibition explores Zeid’s position at the crossroads of East and West. A painter and sculptor, Zeid was one of the first female artists to merge Islamic and European visual traditions.

Art throughout the airport

This initiative forms part of the airport’s initiative to share the country’s artistic heritage with the world. “By integrating content into prominent terminal spaces, we’re reaching travelers who might not otherwise visit the gallery,” said Prof. Dr Gülveli Kaya of the iGA Art board. “It’s about bringing art to the journey itself.”

“Fahrelnissa Zeid fused tradition with modernism in a way few artists have,” said iGA Istanbul Airport chief commercial officer Server Aydın. “At a time when division is easy, Zeid’s work reminds us of art’s power to connect across cultures. At iGA, we reflect that same spirit of inclusivity in everything we do.”

Prof. Graf added, “The Solo series is built on a simple premise: one artist, one original work, infinite meaning. In today’s age of visual saturation, we want to invite travelers to pause, look closely and connect.”

