JCDecaux to upgrade screens and advertising systems at Brussels Airport

Brussels Airport has selected JCDecaux Belgium for the exclusive advertising concession contract, beginning January 1, 2026.

JCDecaux will be responsible for installing, managing and marketing the advertising displays inside, outside and around Brussels Airport.

The company has worked with Brussels Airport for 18 years. The new contract will see JCDecaux renew all its furniture and digital spaces and develop a range of creative systems such as activation podiums and immersive event devices that create engagement between brands and passengers.

Sustainability and safety are a strong focus of the contract, with clear objectives for green energy, recyclable materials and waste management.

