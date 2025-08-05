Denver opens East Security Checkpoint

Denver International Airport has completed its second new security checkpoint.

The East Security Checkpoint, located on Level 6 directly across from the West Security Checkpoint, officially opened at 3am on August 5, along with the walkway to Concourse A.

The South Security Checkpoint will close permanently and the walkway to Concourse A will reopen for both departing and arriving passengers. Departing passengers must clear security before using the walkway, while arriving passengers will exit through automated lanes to either the east or west and use elevators at door 600 (west) or 601 (east) for baggage claim and ground transportation on Level 5.

The East and West Security Checkpoints, built under the Great Hall Program, each have 17 screening lanes featuring the latest technology to enhance safety and speed up screening. They cater to standard screening, TSA PreCheck, Clear and Clear with PreCheck passengers.

The new TSA screening equipment enables multiple passengers to load bins simultaneously. Passengers can also leave liquids and laptops in their bags and keep shoes on, even without TSA PreCheck. To minimize delays, bags flagged for prohibited items are automatically diverted. Other features include automatic bin returns, larger bins, RFID tags for property tracking and cameras linking photographic images to x-ray scans.

Denver’s East Security Checkpoint has been completed ahead of schedule and under budget. The entire Great Hall program is set to finish by the end of 2027. The next phase will open eight new standard lanes on the north end of Level 5 in late summer 2026, located near international arrivals to simplify connections.

Additional escalators and stairs will also open to improve access to baggage claim and ground transportation.

