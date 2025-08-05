Vancouver International Airport unveils Cascadia Collection store

Passengers traveling through Vancouver International Airport’s Domestic departures lounge can now visit the new Cascadia Collection open-concept walkthrough store.

The store aims to blend travel convenience with elevated and locally inspired retail. It features North America’s first airport listening room, where customers can test premium headphones in an immersive lounge environment.

Cascadia Collection also promotes sustainable luxury, offering a selection of pre-loved designer bags from iconic brands like Louis Vuitton, Channel, Dior and Gucci.

The store, which has been developed in partnership with WHSmith North America, also offers a mix of travel essentials, locally crafted goods and Indigenous-made products that reflect the spirit and culture of British Columbia.

In related news, passengers at Manchester Airport’s Terminal 2 now have six new shops and restaurants to choose from in the terminal’s redeveloped departure lounge