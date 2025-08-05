Sydney Airport begins T3 dining and retail redevelopment

Phase one of Sydney Airport’s Terminal 3 Domestic retail and dining redevelopment project has begun, and will add 14 new food and beverage concepts to the airport.

Opening in late 2025, the new outlets represent the first step in a broader terminal upgrade designed to elevate the passenger experience and reimagine domestic travel at Australia’s busiest airport, according to Mark Zaouk, group executive commercial at Sydney Airport.

“T3 Domestic is not just a terminal; it’s a gateway for millions of passengers to Australia’s vibrant domestic travel market. We’re transforming the dining and specialty retail areas by securing iconic brands that reflect the premium offering T3 is known for,” he explained.

“We’re proud to partner with brands that bring authenticity, creativity and premium quality to the terminal. This is just the beginning. We’ll soon be unveiling even more exceptional dining names, along with a revitalized specialty retail mix to match.”

A taste of what’s to come

Three new outlets were announced on August 4: Maggio’s, known for its Italian pasticceria favorites; Slim’s Quality Burgers, a cult-favorite burger joint; and Loulou, best known for its boulangerie and award-winning croissants.

These venues join recent openings including Luke Mangan’s Bar & Bistro, flagship airport bar Stone & Wood and the Heinemann Domestic concept store.

The remaining food and beverage brands in the 14-venue rollout will be revealed in the coming months.

The T3 transformation also includes upgraded shopfronts and signage; improved wayfinding for faster navigation; and new furniture, finishes and greenery to enhance ambience.

Learn more about the Terminal 3 Domestic upgrade here: https://www.sydneyairport.com.au/corporate/planning-and-projects/t3-domestic-retail-upgrade

