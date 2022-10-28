Orlando Airport implements visual communication system

Since launching its 167,225m2 Terminal C on September 21, 2022, the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA) has implemented an informational communications program at Orlando International Airport (MCO) in Florida.

The communications program includes FIDS information for gate, baggage, concessions information, wait times and walk times. It also includes creative custom videos from the Central Florida region displayed alongside dynamic, automatically updated travel information throughout the airport. Airport communication agency Synect was hired to capture original videos at picturesque Central Florida locations. The live-action videos from Lake Eola, Bok Tower Gardens, Baldwin Park and Leu Gardens are intended to deliver a localized experience to passengers at Terminal C. The playlist shifts to match the time of day ̶ dawn, day, dusk and night ̶ to create a calming experience and memorable sense of place.

One of the terminal’s displays includes four video walls with 55 displays, two video walls with 28 displays and two video walls with 18 displays at ticketing, which share airport and airline branding, flight information, wait times, QR codes for concessions options and more. Another consists of a 22-display video wall in the Palm Court showing FIDS information alongside walk times to gates and airport messaging. The third display uses two wayfinding video walls with 24 displays each and additional wayfinding throughout the terminal to feature dynamic flight information, concessions and amenities. The last display has two information desk video walls with 40 displays each in the baggage claim area, showing flights, baggage information, ground transportation wayfinding and more.

The visual communication system plays across 872 connected screens in the new terminal. Additional displays in Terminal C are located in the security area, gates, arrivals, Customs and Border Protection (CBP), international and domestic baggage claim, ground transportation and wayfinding throughout the terminal. The network is managed by Synect’s Passenger360 platform, which is also in use in Terminals A and B.

Synect’s Passenger360 system can accommodate and reflect real-time airport activity by automatically making thousands of updates per second to the dynamic informational content. Passenger360’s integration with MCO’s airport operations center (AOC) enables this automation. Changes made by the AOC and updates to airport activity, like flight schedules, wait times, weather, potential emergencies and more, are absorbed by the Passenger360 system and displayed on the massive visual communication network. The automation is intended to minimize the pressure on airport operations staff to keep the system and information updated while increasing the value of communication to passengers through fast response time, versatility and reliability. However, manual overrides and inputs are available if needed.

Yahav Ran, CEO of Synect, said, “The Orlando International Airport’s Terminal C is a flawless example of how visual communication can transform airport communication and the passenger journey. We are grateful to the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority for their ongoing commitment to innovation along with their purposeful use of content and technology to delight passengers while helping them navigate the airport environment.”

Brian Engle, director of customer experience for GOAA, said, “From the beginning, GOAA and the entire Terminal C team were striving to build the best facility and deliver the best passenger experience possible. Through our collaboration with Synect, we are giving passengers all the information they need, when and where they need it, to make their journey as smooth, engaging and delightful as possible.”