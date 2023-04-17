Perth Airport collaborates on art installation

Perth Airport in Australia has collaborated with Perth-based artist Pip & Pop to create art installations titled Magic Moment, within Terminal 1 Domestic and Terminal 4.

The immersive art installation is located in Terminal 1 Departures after security. It is intended to improve the passenger experience by providing a photo opportunity and a burst of color in the terminal. Artwork is also on show near Gate 12 in Terminal 4. Pip & Pop has exhibited work all over the world and won several awards.

Rebecca Cook, acting chief commercial officer at Perth Airport, said, “The immersive installations provide a wonderful photo moment and a memorable impression of Perth and Western Australia for passengers. Our passenger numbers have now recovered to pre-Covid levels, showcasing West Aussies’ propensity to travel, and it is important for our team to create a memorable experience for passengers as they move through our terminals.”

Artist Tanya Schultz said, “It is always such a pleasure working in new spaces and bringing new works to life. When we received the brief from Perth Airport, we were immediately drawn to the idea of injecting a real burst of color into what might normally be just a point of transit for travelers. We love the idea of giving travelers the opportunity to slow down, pause and immerse themselves in something colorful and fun on their journey, wherever they may be going, and we think this work does just that.”

