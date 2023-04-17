Skyway and Skyportz to develop infrastructure for Australian urban air mobility

Urban air traffic management (UATM) operation center Skyway and aviation and vertiport development consultant Skyportz have partnered to expand the comprehensive infrastructure for urban air mobility (UAM) in Australia.

Through this collaboration, the companies intend to provide comprehensive infrastructure that satisfies the time-sensitive demands of the ever-expanding UAM market while securing their influence leaders in vertiport development. The partnership is intended to bring together Skyway’s expertise in urban airspace navigation, vertiport planning and development and vertiport management systems with Skyportz’s extensive network of potential landing sites across Australia.

Skyportz is a vertiport developer with ready-to-activate sites throughout Australia, including existing helipads and airports, suburban and urban locations such as business parks, shopping centers, car parking garages, industrial sites and greenfield city fringe developments. The company is also helping property developers to futureproof their projects so they can offer access to air taxi and freight services as soon as they start operating.

Clifford Cruz, CEO of Skyway, commented, “This partnership is a significant step toward unlocking the potential of UAM. By combining our strengths in airspace management, vertiport planning and development, and management systems with Skyportz’s vast network of potential landing sites, we are at the forefront of this transformative industry.”

Clem Newton-Brown, CEO of Skyportz, said, “Skyportz’s focus is on securing access to a range of Skyportz locations to ensure that we can offer the backbone of a destination network for UAM. We are thrilled to partner that business model with Skyway’s ability to provide comprehensive and customized vertiport management systems and UATM infrastructure.”

Read more technology updates from the passenger terminal industry, here.