PTE DAY 1: AECOM reveals its infrastructure consulting insights

At Passenger Terminal Expo, AECOM’s global aviation consulting team is discussing the infrastructure consulting it used to plan, design and deliver some of the world’s most famous airports, from JFK, LAX and BOS in the USA to SIN in Singapore and LIM in Peru.

The team provides planning, architecture, design, program management, technical infrastructure and ESG advisory services to airport owners, investors and clients around the world to deliver transformative solutions that enhance the passenger experience.

According to AECOM, the team implements an approach based on new ways to think about how terminals are planned, designed and built for an enhanced passenger experience. The company’s designers work to prove that collaboration, inclusion and the deployment of lean design and construction principles can lead to continuous improvement and innovative results. The keys to this approach reportedly include creating a design that is functional, efficient and meets operational requirements; builds in flexibility to accept and adjust to changes over time; and creates a terminal that reflects the culture of the community, is fun to be in and offers an enhanced passenger experience.

At its booth, the company is highlighting the importance of innovation in everything it does. It uses the following questions to address this: How can it design more efficiently using technology, data scripting and automation? How can it minimize waste in design and construction? What innovative tools, processes and systems can create a better and more flexible terminal that can morph and evolve? The company states that developing a fully digital environment, digital twins and integration of automated and scripted processes in design is the start.

Dwight Pullen, global aviation lead at AECOM, said, “Attending Passenger Terminal Expo is an amazing opportunity for AECOM’s team of unrivaled aviation professionals to collaborate, share our expertise, learn from others and engage across the aviation industry. AECOM is looking for visitors who are ready to discuss innovative solutions required to tackle present and future challenges in the aviation industry. We welcome you to visit us at our booth.”

To find out more about AECOM’s solutions, visit Booth B240 at Passenger Terminal Expo 2024.

This week, there’s only one place to be – if you haven’t already done so, register for your free FastTrack entry code now!