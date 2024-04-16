PTE DAY 1: Vanderlande live-demos its modular digital suite

At Passenger Terminal Expo, Vanderlande is giving a live demo of its modular VIA Digital Suite, which has been designed to help airports optimize their end-to-end operations and ultimately provide an enhanced passenger experience.

The demo enables visitors to engage with four realistic airport scenarios, showcasing the intuitive and user-friendly nature of the company’s software solutions.

Vanderlande’s experts are discussing tangible examples of how the VIA Digital Suite can ensure efficient and reliable operations for every bag.

The integrated portfolio of software solutions provides advanced tools for baggage controls, data analytics, data exchange, predictive maintenance and process optimization. Providing flexible and data-driven solutions, VIA Digital Suite comprises VIA Insights, VIA Exchange, VIBES and PAX Multiplex.

VIA Insights is a cloud-based solution that provides actionable insights into the performance of baggage handling processes and systems. It’s a data analytics and intelligence solution, designed to optimize baggage operations when used in combination with VIBES.

VIA Exchange is a security solution that provides real-time connectivity to facilitate the exchange of data between airport systems, authorized third-party systems and other modules within the VIA Digital Suite.

VIBES is Vanderlande’s intelligent high-level controls software solution for baggage handling operations. It helps airports ensure that every piece of luggage reaches its flight on time while keeping ground handlers and operators informed about the progress of each flight’s baggage.

PAX Multiplex is a digital centralized image processing tool to help airports keep passengers relaxed and happy, increase checkpoint efficiency and comply with stringent security requirements.

Timothy Mathews, member of the board and vice president of airport and parcel solutions at Vanderlande, commented, “We’re thrilled to be in Frankfurt for Passenger Terminal Expo, as this year marks Vanderlande’s 75th anniversary. I would like to invite our airport and industry partners to join us and celebrate this milestone together, as we renew our commitment to the airport industry for the next 75 years and beyond.”

To find out more about Vanderlande’s products, visit Booth C100.

