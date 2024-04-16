PTE DAY 1: Idemia showcases AI-powered lost luggage identification

Idemia Public Security is showcasing its AI-powered lost luggage identification solution at Passenger Terminal Expo, which has been designed to optimize the search process and increase passenger satisfaction.

Alongside this, the company is presenting its modular border clearance processing solution, which is a flexible ABC gate to secure and smooth the clearance process, and its walk-through, biometric passenger identification product.

Nicolas Phan, head of market development at Idemia Public Security, said, “As every year, we are thrilled to participate in the world’s largest annual airport design and operations exhibition. It is the place to be! This year, we are excited to showcase our latest innovations: the outcome of our close collaboration with our customers and heavy investment in R&D. We believe that these innovations will redefine the standards in the travel industry.”

To find out more about Idemia’s solutions, visit Booth B65 at Passenger Terminal Expo 2024.

This week, there’s only one place to be – if you haven’t already done so, register for your free FastTrack entry code now!