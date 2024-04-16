PTE DAY 1: ITW GSE presents its integrated airport gate system.

ITW GSE is displaying its EcoGate airport gate at Passenger Terminal Expo.

According to the company, EcoGate is a set of technologies that enables individual ground support units such as GPUs, PCAs, charging stations and even aircraft detection systems to work together intelligently. It has been developed to help airports achieve efficiencies that can only be realized by linking gate equipment into an integrated, intelligent system.

The central EcoGate technology is ITW GSE’s intelligent power management (IPM) solution and is available as an option to the 3500 PCA unit. With IPM, all ITW GSE equipment can be powered from a single power line running from the gate’s power supply to the 3500 PCA. From there, IPM allocates power dynamically to the different units – always prioritizing the needs of GPUs while ensuring that total power capacity is not exceeded. By managing power allocation in this way, EcoGate enables airports to upgrade or add new gate equipment without having to install costly new power infrastructure.

Lars Vestergaard, sales director of ITW GSE Europe, said, “We are thrilled to be at Passenger Terminal Expo this year, showcasing our groundbreaking EcoGate solution, a testament to ITW GSE’s commitment to pioneering sustainable innovations in airport ground support. EcoGate is more than just technology; it’s a new way of thinking about airport gate operations. By integrating ground power units, pre-conditioned air units, charging solutions and aircraft detection systems into a cohesive, intelligent network, EcoGate represents a leap forward in operational efficiency and environmental stewardship. Our presence here in Frankfurt is not just about demonstrating our latest advancements; it’s about engaging with industry leaders, airport operators and airlines who share our vision for a more efficient, eco-friendly future. Together, we are setting new standards for what’s possible at the airport gate and beyond. We look forward to fostering partnerships that drive innovation and deliver real-world benefits to airports around the globe.”

