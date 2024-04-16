Passenger Terminal Expo + Conference 2024 opens with address from Dr Stefan Schulte, CEO of Fraport.

Dr Stefan Schulte, CEO of Fraport, the host airport group for Passenger Terminal Expo 2024, got the show off to a great start this morning, delivering the opening address to a packed audience at the Passenger Terminal Conference.

He welcomed visitors to the event and discussed the industry’s three current key priorities: balancing growth with sustainability; ensuring automated efficiency by embracing new technology like artificial intelligence and computed tomography (CT) scanning; and being an employer of choice to secure the best staff.

Schulte explored how Fraport and the wider aviation industry can address these challenges and shape the airport of tomorrow. He said, “We are beginning a new era of aviation. Over the next few days, we will discuss a range of experiences throughout the aviation industry, debate key issues and provide insight into the latest developments at our airports. We are in one of the most fascinating and enjoyable industries. We also challenge the world on a lot of topics. For example, innovation is no longer something we test for profitability. Innovation is needed to make life easier.

“Take AI. We use it for the automatic scheduling of real vehicles in our long-term operations. This optimizes and speeds up terminal processes by automatically generating timestamps and predicting functions. This leads to more punctual procedural processes and therefore higher customer satisfaction. It also enables more efficient use of the workforce. In this way and many others, we are connecting the world with tomorrow.”

Passenger Terminal Conference, which features over 450 speakers and 15 conference tracks, will cover the very latest trends and developments in the passenger terminal industry and offer solutions to numerous operational issues. It will be an opportunity for delegates to see presentations from speakers hand-picked from the world’s leading aviation authorities, airports, airlines, architectural companies and consultancies. Leading speakers include Joe Stratford, executive director, projects (airports) – Red Sea Global; Martin Neilan, aviation director, Pascall+Watson; Daniel Williams, CTO aviation, Microsoft UK; Hari Marar, managing director and CEO, Bangalore International Airport; Sumesh Patel, president, Asia-Pacific, SITA; Elisabeth Sailer, chief commercial officer, Munich Airport NJ LLC; Mieke Struik, senior manager business platform commercial, Royal Schiphol Group; and Tareque Choudhury, vice president, technology, Dubai Airports.

In addition to showcasing the latest products and technologies and providing an opportunity to hear from industry leaders, the event will offer unparalleled networking opportunities. From the opening-day party to the prestigious Skytrax World Airport Awards, there is simply no better place to connect with other industry experts!

To learn more about Fraport’s projects and services, visit Booth D40 at Passenger Terminal Expo on April 16, 17 & 18, 2024, in Frankfurt, Germany.

