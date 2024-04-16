PTE DAY 1: Ruig CX launches an airport football table competition

To mark the introduction of its Airport Football Dome airport football table, Ruig CX has launched a football competition at Passenger Terminal Expo.

With battery-powered, contactless payment and robust acoustic construction, the Airport Football Dome is intended to offer the ultimate in-airport entertainment. Featuring options for branded tables for free play, the Airport Football Dome is based on a professional football table, ensuring durability for use in public spaces. Its battery-powered design makes it mobile, while the acoustic dome reduces noise and prevents objects from being placed on the table.

Gideon Ruig, co-founder of Ruig CX, said, “With over 20 years of airport expertise in customer experience and commerce, we’ve developed an exclusive football table tailored for airport settings. Our innovative design ensures unparalleled flexibility in placement, powered by a battery for hassle-free operation. Engineered with specialized features to meet airport requirements such as materials, safety and noise reduction, the Airport Football Dome stands out. It can be availed as a paid or complimentary service, fully customizable with branding options including personalized shirts. No need for plugs, just pure play!”

Gary Mey, co-founder of Ruig CX, added, “We aim to create a lively atmosphere where visitors can delight in friendly competition, challenging colleagues and fellow attendees to games at our booth. Additionally, we’re organizing an exciting Airport Football Dome competition during Passenger Terminal Expo, pitting airports against each other. Beyond our Football Dome, we’re eager to engage in discussions about any other customer experience innovations that airports may benefit from. As Ruig CX, we’re also keen to explore discussions about additional customer experience services and potential partnerships with all attendees.”

To find out more about Ruig CX’s products, visit Booth B545.

