PTE DAY 2: Gunnebo displays its entrance control system portfolio

At Gunnebo Entrance Control’s booth in Frankfurt, the company is displaying its latest airport entrance control system portfolio.

Both solutions in the portfolio have been engineered to occupy minimal space without sacrificing functionality. Their compact and ultra-compact designs reportedly ensure seamless integration into bespoke airport environments, optimizing the use of space while maintaining efficient throughput.

The new systems incorporate the latest in security technology. From advanced biometric authentication to robust access control mechanisms, every aspect is designed to ensure optimal airport security measures and safeguarding against potential threats.

The entrance control systems have been designed to blend with their surroundings. Sleek lines, premium materials and attention to detail create a stylish solution that complements the contemporary architectural aesthetics of airport terminals.

According to Gunnebo Entrance Control, the systems have been created with adherence to the highest standards of data capture and management, ensuring full compliance with relevant regulations and protocols. Whether it’s facial recognition data or other biometric identifiers, the system prioritizes privacy and compliance at every step.

Nathan Anstee, vice president of mass transit at Gunnebo Entrance Control, commented, “Securing airports at every stage of the passenger journey is crucial for maintaining safety and efficiency in today’s fast-paced travel environment. As airports continue to serve as critical gateways connecting millions of travelers worldwide, the evolving security threats must be met with proactive and advanced entrance control security.

“Passenger Terminal Expo is the perfect opportunity to come together and highlight to a wider audience the significance of effective entrance control systems in mitigating risks and ensuring seamless passenger processes for all key touchpoints. We have already welcomed many familiar faces in our industry and met new ones, especially with the interest in our new compact systems.

“It’s a great show and we can’t wait to continue engaging with attendees, sharing insights and demonstrating how our innovative entrance control systems are shaping the future of airport security and passenger experience.”

To find out more about Gunnebo Entrance Control’s products, visit Booth E340.

