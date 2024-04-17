PTE DAY 2: TAV Technologies launches AI-powered kiosks

TAV Technologies has launched its AI-powered kiosk solutions at Passenger Terminal Expo. It is also showcasing its Total Airport Management Suite (TAMS) – an AI-powered airport management solution.

The AI-powered kiosk solutions have been designed to optimize passenger interactions by providing self-service options for check-in, wayfinding and customer support. Visitors can also explore these solutions by participating in the company’s virtual airport experience at TAV Technologies’ virtual airport.

TAMS is a holistic and modular airport operational suite supporting multi-airport management. Its predictive and generative AI capabilities leverage advanced algorithms and predictive analytics to provide precise flight delay predictions. Moreover, TAMS reportedly integrates critical aspects of airport management including flight operations, resource allocation and commercial activities.

M Kerem Öztürk, general manager of TAV Technologies, commented, “As TAV Technologies, we’re thrilled to showcase our groundbreaking AI-powered technology solutions. We’re here to connect with airport leaders, innovators and visionaries who are passionate about transforming operational management. We hope to meet like-minded individuals who share our commitment to revolutionizing the industry. Additionally, we are presenting our case studies with two airport clients at the conference, demonstrating how we have improved their operations. Join us at our booth and be part of shaping the future of airport management!”

