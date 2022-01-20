New June dates announced for Passenger Terminal EXPO

UKi Media & Events, the organiser of Passenger Terminal EXPO (and publisher of Passenger Terminal World & Passenger Terminal Today) has announced new summer dates for this year’s show in Paris.

The 2022 edition of Passenger Terminal EXPO will now take place on June 15, 16, 17 (Wednesday, Thursday and Friday) at the Porte de Versailles Exhibition Centre, Paris, France.

“Due to the current rapid escalation of the Omicron variant of C19 throughout Europe, Passenger Terminal EXPO is being postponed by nine weeks to be held now on June 15, 16, 17 in Paris at the Porte de Versailles Exhibition Centre, the same venue as was originally planned,” explained Tony Robinson, CEO and show founder, UKi Media & Events.

“We are making the change in order to ensure a safe and comfortable, confident and productive event in 2022. Our aim is to enable delegates, speakers and all participants, including exhibitors, to enjoy the show in the summer when many of the complications associated with C19 are less impactful,” he continued.

“Based on everything we have seen in the last two years, a lower risk of C19 transmission in the summer months is the most significant benefit of the nine-week postponement, along with easier travel and hopefully no requirement for mask wearing or other restrictions.”

With more than 250 exhibitors, visitors to this year’s free-to-attend exhibition can expect to see all the latest and most important technologies and innovations designed to boost airport efficiency and improve the passenger experience – under one roof for maximum convenience.

The event will also host the world-leading Passenger Terminal CONFERENCE, which will once again provide a platform for the industry’s leading airports, airlines and major suppliers to discuss and analyse key trends, challenges and opportunities, while sharing their latest case studies and best practises.

Groupe ADP is Passenger Terminal EXPO’s official host and partner, and will be sharing its expertise across the event, including an opening speech from CEO Augustin de Romanet.

Read more about what’s in store, here; and visit the event website for the latest information and to register for your FREE visitor badge.