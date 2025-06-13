PTE WORLD: Interview with Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports

In this exclusive interview from PTE World 2025 in Madrid, Spain, Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, explains how Dubai International Airport (DXB) is managing record-breaking passenger growth while preparing for the future with Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC).

As a proponent of lateral solutions, Griffiths contends that airports can achieve more efficient throughputs, improved customer service and dwell times by making use of today’s technology in new and innovative ways. For example, he says that paper bag tags should be replaced with pre-printed barcodes on all luggage. The executive also reveals his plans to give DWC a capacity of 260 million by building eight smaller airports within one large airport.

