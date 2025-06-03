PTE WORLD: Interview with Satyaki Raghunath, COO of Bangalore International Airport

At PTE World 2025 in Madrid, Spain, PT World caught up with Satyaki Raghunath, chief operating officer of Bangalore International Airport, to discover more about the insights he shared at the conference on the airport’s rapid growth – following a US$2bn investment, the airport recently experienced its busiest year ever, welcoming approximately 42 million passengers in financial year 2024-25.

In this exclusive interview, Raghunath also highlights the importance of operational efficiency and customer experience in the face of the industry’s current challenges and opportunities.

